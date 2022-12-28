This Week in History in Photos
The Carlisle Police Department reported Sunday night that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located.
Cole's Bicycles had its origins in World War II as a way to provide affordable transportation on the home front.
Chance Keller received a community service award from the Carlisle Police Department earlier this month after finding his neighbor having a medical emergency and telling his mom who called 911.
South Middleton School Board approves job description, continues debate for adding security supervisor/officer
Finalizing the job description does not obligate the board to follow through with hiring a specialist, Kevin O’Donnell said Monday. “We would not be posting this job tomorrow.”
Sirens for Service: Flashing lights, sirens piqued Penn Township fireman's interest in fire service, launched decades-long career
Answering calls taught Olie Mick, Assistant Fire Chief at Penn Township Volunteer Fire company how to solve problems and handle situations.
Boiling Springs boys basketball to honor 1980 championship team, all-state players at Alumni Tournament
Boiling Springs will honor its 1980 Blue Mountain League championship team in addition to all its all-state honorees at the Alumni Tournament slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.
A "Cousin Eddie" display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an investigation into a smashed windshield at Walmart in Carlisle.
Columbia's Brie Droege took charge and tallied 31 points in the victory, including 14 in the final period.