This Week in History in Photos

FILE - This combo made from file photos shows Richard Hickock, left, and Perry Smith, the two men hanged for the Nov. 15, 1959 murders of Herb and Bonnie Clutter and their children in Holcomb, Kan. that became infamous in Truman Capote's true-crime book "In Cold Blood." Kansas Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Kyle Smith said Wednesday, May 29, 2013, that DNA testing so far has been inconclusive on whether two men can also be linked to the unsolved murders of a Florida family weeks later. Smith said the agency will continue testing material collected from the remains of the convicted murderers. The KBI initially projected it would have definitive results from the DNA early this month, but the agency now has no timetable for when the testing will be complete. (AP Photos/File)