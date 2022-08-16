This Week in History in Photos
The new location on B Street is expected to open around the end of September or beginning of October, Spoons Café owner and cook Patrick LeBlanc said.
Ricky Shiffer graduated from West Perry High School in in Perry County in 1998 and enlisted in the Navy that same year, later serving on the USS Columbia submarine until 2003, according to military records.
Police said the shooting happened along the 100 block of North East Street and "all indications are that the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act."
Back Porch Brewing products are on tap at Market Cross Pub, Hook and Flask Distillery, 1794 The Whiskey Rebellion in Carlisle, and Cassels Grille in Mount Holly Springs, co-owner Tim Wickard said.
According to PennDOT, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on I-81 northbound between Exit 67 and Exit 69 near Harrisburg.
Today's Sentinel police log includes crash reports out of Cumberland and Perry counties, and a theft of catalytic converters in Perry County.
The employee, a 22-year-old New Oxford man, died Saturday at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center several days after the Aug. 1 crash.
Today's police log includes a theft from a Silver Spring Township home, the theft of a catalytic converter and three vandalism incidents in Shippensburg.
State Police at Newport are looking for other potential victims after a Loysville man was arrested Tuesday for unlawful contact with a minor.
The insects are prevalent in Cumberland County, though Department of Agriculture Press Secretary Shannon Powers said it's difficult to specify where as they're on the move.