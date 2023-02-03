Feb. 2, 2016: Abdullahi Abdisalam Borleh boarded a Daallo Airlines flight in Mogadishu, Somalia with a bomb that exploded at 11,000 feet. The blast created a hole in the fuselage of the Airbus 321, just above the wing, and Borleh was blown out, his body falling to earth and landing in the Somali town of Balad. A military court in Somalia sentenced two men to life in prison for masterminding the attack. Eight other people, including a woman, were sentenced to between six months and four years in prison. No passengers or crew were injured.