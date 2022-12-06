This Week in History in Photos
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said the buggy was propelled into a grassy field on the right side of the road, where it was collapsed when police arrived with all three occupants suspected of being ejected from the buggy.
Curious Crafts: Carlisle Market of Curiosities to feature oddities, entertainment ahead of holiday season
"It’s a three ring circus of entertainment, food and drink and shopping," said Sarah Taby, owner of Miss Ruth's Time Bomb in Carlisle.
Caprice purchased the mill after it was destroyed by a fire on Jan. 29. The company plans on converting the historic mill and former apartment building into a restaurant.
Two people are dead after a crash in Monroe Township Monday morning, Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall reported Tuesday.
Carlisle Police are investigating a report of shots fired Wednesday evening near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and Bretz Avenue.
"To our fire department, it represents the largest donation that we've received to date," company member Bob Bassett said.
On Oct. 22, the Pacific Ocean rushed in around retired Army Col. Kenny Mintz's feet, completing his more than 3,000-mile walk across the United States.
Southern Columbia executed its vaunted Wing-T scheme to perfection, racking up 482 yards on the ground on the way to a convincing 42-7 victory over Trinity in the 2A semifinals.
2022 All-Sentinel Field Hockey: Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff blasts her way to Player of the Year
Blasting in 42 goals, including game-winners in the PIAA semifinal and championship, Reagan Eickhoff nets Player of the Year honors after captaining Boiling Springs to its first state title.
Carlisle attorney and Dickinson School of Law graduate Hubert Gilroy believes change is inevitable, and whatever shape the law school takes as…