This Week in History in Photos

State Police said they will release more information about the arrest and search when it becomes available.
Police located Hone with the machete, but he resisted arrest. After a brief altercation, police were able to take him into custody, according to police.
A third and potentially expensive change order is in the offing for the synthetic turf field under construction on the Carlisle High School campus.
Carlisle outgained the Wildcats and recovered five Wildcat fumbles to keep Mechanicsburg at bay.
The Pennsylvania Lottery on Monday reported that a scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold at Giant on Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle.
Final scores from Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.
Silver Spring Township Police are looking for information regarding a "large amount of blood" that was found on the road and grass area off Ashburg Drive.
The re-examination process will only start after the school district completes the turf project currently underway on Bellaire Drive opposite the high school stadium.
Soon there will be sticks clanging together and balls rattling cages across the Midstate as the 2022 high school field hockey season gets underway.
HS Football: Cumberland Valley's comeback, strong starts for Shippensburg and Northern, and other Week 1 highlights
Notes from Friday's regular-season football openers.