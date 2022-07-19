This Week in History in Photos

Sen. George McGovern, the presidential Democratic nominee, and Sen. Tom Eagleton speak at a press conference, July 31, 1972. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)
Henry Burroughs
A parachute opens behind the rocket-powered Sky Cycle X-2, containing American motorcycle stuntman Evel Knievel, as he attempts to jump the Snake River canyon, Idaho, July 31, 1974. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Belize Air International charter flight carrying horses to a U.S. show crashed on a major highway in Mexico City at rush hour, July 31, 1987. At least 26 vehicles were damaged or destroyed. (AP Photo/Carlos Castillo)
"Our main goal is to have a place for people to relax and enjoy an evening out," Philicia Muldrow-Lewis said. "I started opening up after COVID when people wanted to go out again. After COVID, you want to enjoy life while you still have it."
