This Week in History in Photos

At least nine people have been taken to the hospital but their conditions have not been released according to a tweet by Cumberland Goodwill EMS Saturday afternoon.
A Carlisle man faces theft charges after the Cumberland County District Attorney's office said he collected funds meant for home construction but didn't use them as intended.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Police say officers administered first aid before the victim was transported to an area hospital where the person is listed in critical but stable condition.
Electric vehicles, charging stations among first anticipated changes through implementation of borough's long-term plans.
The 17 overdose deaths in the county as of Wednesday can include other drugs, such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, but fentanyl is often mixed in with those drugs.
Glitz Soap Co. and nDesign Art Haus both opened for business on North Hanover Street in Carlisle on April 9.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a report of a man firing weapons on his property in Middlesex Township.
An Enola man will spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole, after a guilty plea last week in the murder of his wife and daughter.
Today's Sentinel police log includes men arrested on theft warrants in Carlisle and a crash outside the Boiling Springs Memorial Day parade.