This Week in History in Photos
Related to this story
Most Popular
Funeral arrangements set, GoFundMe arranged for Carlisle girl who died in pedestrian crash in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday
Lindsay Weakland, 18 and a 2022 Cumberland Valley High School grad, died when a driver struck another car and then hit two pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic avenues in Wildwood around 9:35 p.m. Saturday.
In a note emailed to parents at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Superintendent Mark Leidy said the district received a report from a student that another student had a firearm in school.
Police said a pedestrian was seriously injured after the incident involving a commercial vehicle.
State Police at Carlisle reported Saturday that a Carlisle man was killed in a Monroe Township crash on Sept. 23.
Organic Remedies to light night sky pink in Carlisle area in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Organic Remedies on Thursday announced that it will light the night sky pink every night in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Lindsay Weakland was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that officials say was due to pop-up car rallies that have plagued that area of New Jersey.
As of 6:38 p.m. the crash has been cleared on the York Road exit from Interstate 81 near Carlisle.
Carlisle to hold its first Historically Black College/University and Hispanic Serving Institution fair next month
The event will feature representatives from HBCUs and HSIs as well as informational sessions to cover college-related topics such as scholarship applications, athletics, Greek life and more.
Today's Police Log includes three vehicle accidents with injuries.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a crash investigation where bystanders helped lift a vehicle off a pedestrian and car windows smashed in burglary in Lower Allen.