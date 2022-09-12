This Week in History in Photos
Kevin J. O'Donnell Jr., the current assistant to the superintendent, will replace James Estep, who will retire effective Jan. 2.
Superintendent David Christopher responded Tuesday that Blocksi has been initiated by the district this year in response to multiple teacher concerns regarding students playing electronic games and other unauthorized activities on district devices in the classroom.
East Pennsboro has appointed a new head baseball coach.
“We want to make changes (to the plan’s) interior roads. ... I want to make sure everything runs smoothly. I don’t want to contribute to traffic jams on the site,” Lowell Gates said.
The store is anticipated to open within the first quarter of 2023, Raymond Eshaghoff, President of BSG Management, said.
Catch up on Friday's high school football games with a full rundown of scores plus links to The Sentinel's coverage.
The salon will offer hair and nail services, skin and body care, massages and more, with a full list of services available online.
Children's Lake in Boiling Springs set to close Sept. 12 as rehabilitation project officially begins
The extensive rehabilitation project will include the construction of a new dam, spillway, and retaining wall, the PFBC said.
Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last reported to have taken an Uber to meet an unknown person in Leesburg, Virginia.
Carlisle Police are searching for two men after a trespassing and open lewdness incident in the early morning hours Saturday in the first block of West Chapel Avenue.