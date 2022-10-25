This Week in History in Photos
Police said the woman was “making threats at church patrons as they were entering for service” at about 10 a.m. Sunday.
Trick-or-Treat dates and times for Cumberland County:
Police reported in an affidavit that Espigh arrived at the church in camouflage tactical pants and body armor with a loaded rifle magazine attached.
Theo Mazias grew up around hot-chee dogs and listened to stories of Carlisle basketball's state title run. He's now carving out his own path as the Herd's kicker this fall.
A Cumberland County Prison inmate has been convicted of offering to pay a cellmate to kill his wife.
Jason Baker has been hired as the next assistant to the superintendent of South Middleton School District.
The free concert is open to the public and will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Carlisle United Methodist Church, 333 S. Spring Garden St.
"We knew the past couple of years that it's gonna be a dogfight, and we came out and we capitalized.” - Steel-High's Alex Erby after a 35-28 win against Trinity.
The restaurant isn’t expected to reopen for an additional “three to four months” due to its pending reapplication to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for an economic development restaurant liquor license.
Police said they responded to North Bedford Street at East Penn Street at 8:35 p.m. Sunday for a report of a pedestrian struck.