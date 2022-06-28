This Week in History in Photos

Federal prosecutors say he leader of a large-scale drug trafficking organization that imported millions of doses of cocaine and fentanyl to several U.S. states has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island says 47-year-old Juni Rafael Jimenez-Martinez attempted to insulate himself from the drug trafficking operation by using people he trusted to carry out much of the organization’s day-to-day business. But he oversaw and directed the importation, transportation, storage, and distribution of multiple kilograms of drugs to New York City, that were later moved elsewhere for distribution. He had previously been convicted of drug charges and deported.