Theodore
A third and potentially expensive change order is in the offing for the synthetic turf field under construction on the Carlisle High School campus.
Police located Hone with the machete, but he resisted arrest. After a brief altercation, police were able to take him into custody, according to police.
'All the way': Upper Allen completes unbeaten sprint through summer with Cal Ripken 8u World Series title
The Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8u All-Star team completed an unbeaten run to a Cal Ripken World Series 8u title Monday morning.
Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of a four-wheeler from a residence in Shippensburg.
Soon there will be sticks clanging together and balls rattling cages across the Midstate as the 2022 high school field hockey season gets underway.
“Leaving Big Spring was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make,” August said. “It’s a great place. There are just so many people that I loved working with."
“The kind of hazing that occurred in our facilities with this team is reprehensible. It simply cannot and will not be tolerated," Superintendent Chelton Hunter said Wednesday.
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
The latest in the recovery of 12-year-old Easton Oliverson, the Little Leaguer who fractured his skull when he fell out of a bunk bed at the Little League World Series.
Today's Sentinel police log includes information about a phone scam directing residents to a website, and crash reports in Cumberland County.