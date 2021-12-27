 Skip to main content
The start of the data dump feature

After nearly four months without a big winner, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $620 million. That makes it the 10th largest U.S. lottery prize ahead of Saturday night's drawing.

The past year has been data intensive to say the least with tracking case counts, deaths, vaccinations and hospitalizations.

Sometime over the summer, we started to bounce around ideas of how we could continue to use the various data sources that have been developed while finding new ones.  Combine that with the random questions that often pop into my head and we have the start of Saturday's data dump feature.

The first one was inspired by a county resident becoming a millionaire through the Pennsylvania lottery. After diving into the data on lottery winners in the county, I was hooked on the new column idea.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

