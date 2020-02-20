1961 - The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. visits Carlisle

On April 11, 1961, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached a sermon from the pulpit of the Allison United Methodist Church during a visit to Carlisle. King was part of a Representative American Preacher series organized by Dickinson College. In his speech, King declared that segregation in America is dead and that only a small percentage of whites are segregationists.

Less than seven years later, on April 4, 1968, King was assassinated by James Earl Ray in Memphis. The Carlisle Community Action Program responded with a sympathy demonstration held on the steps of the borough municipal building. Carlisle schools excused black students so that they could mourn the loss of King with pride, dignity and respect.