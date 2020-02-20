1847 - The McClintock slave riot

Mid-19th century Carlisle had more southern leanings than northern.
A riot took place in front of the Old Courthouse on the Square in Carlisle on June 3, 1847. It started after free black people made a rush for a woman and a child who had just been released by the court into the custody of two slave owners. The black residents were able to rescue and spirit the fugitives away. In the ensuing brawl, the crowd assaulted one of the slave owners.
Dickinson College professor John McClintock had a reputation for being an outspoken critic of slavery. He had earlier advised the court of a new state law banning any county official from having a part in the recovery of fugitive slaves. His stance against slavery made McClintock a target of community anger, and he was arrested and later acquitted of charges he incited the riot.
