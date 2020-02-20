You are the owner of this article.
1847 - The McClintock slave riot

John McClintock

 Photo courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Old Courthouse 1865

This photograph from circa 1865 shows the Old Courthouse on the Square — the scene of the McClintock Slave Riot. 

Mid-19th century Carlisle had more southern leanings than northern.

A riot took place in front of the Old Courthouse on the Square in Carlisle on June 3, 1847. It started after free black people made a rush for a woman and a child who had just been released by the court into the custody of two slave owners. The black residents were able to rescue and spirit the fugitives away. In the ensuing brawl, the crowd assaulted one of the slave owners.

Dickinson College professor John McClintock had a reputation for being an outspoken critic of slavery. He had earlier advised the court of a new state law banning any county official from having a part in the recovery of fugitive slaves. His stance against slavery made McClintock a target of community anger, and he was arrested and later acquitted of charges he incited the riot.

