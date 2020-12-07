'The good old days' that weren't: Cumberland Valley's Herbster family misses opportunity to play lacrosse together

The Herbster siblings, part of the Cumberland Valley lacrosse system, were in the same boat. The 2020 season would have been the first and only season Nate, Ben and Jenna would have been playing varsity at the same time.

The three never got that chance when the season was cancelled, but they looked at it from a positive stance. Nate and Jenna will still play varsity in 2021 and Ben had a lot to look forward to with the Air National Guard.