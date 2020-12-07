 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'The good old days' that weren't: Cumberland Valley's Herbster family misses opportunity to play lacrosse together

'The good old days' that weren't: Cumberland Valley's Herbster family misses opportunity to play lacrosse together

Herbster Family

From left: Nate, Ben and Jenna Herbster were supposed to be playing together at the same time this year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced all spring sports to be cancelled this year. 

The Herbster siblings, part of the Cumberland Valley lacrosse system, were in the same boat. The 2020 season would have been the first and only season Nate, Ben and Jenna would have been playing varsity at the same time.

The three never got that chance when the season was cancelled, but they looked at it from a positive stance. Nate and Jenna will still play varsity in 2021 and Ben had a lot to look forward to with the Air National Guard.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News