1870 - The Founding of Mount Tabor Church in Mount Holly Springs

What is now an abandoned church was once the spiritual and social hub of a black faith community in Mount Holly Springs from 1870 to 1970. Located on Cedar Avenue, Mount Tabor Church was built by Elias Parker, a Baptist minister and former slave who moved from Hagerstown, Maryland, to Cumberland County after serving with the U.S. Colored Troops regiment during the Civil War.

Mount Tabor formed an enclave that served as a refuge for recently freed blacks seeking a fresh start. Census data shows that by 1880 about 13 families had moved north from Georgia, Maryland and Virginia to settle in Mount Holly Springs. It was believed they were drawn to the town by the lure of work and the existence of an already established African-American congregation.

Census records show a decline in the black population starting in the 1920s that continued through the 1940s as factories closed in Mount Holly Springs but thrived elsewhere. It is believed that many blacks left the town for better work prospects in Carlisle and Harrisburg. No doubt the church congregation shrank with this migration.

