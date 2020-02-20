You are the owner of this article.
1820 - The founding of Bethel AME Church

1820 - The founding of Bethel AME Church

Bethel AME Church

This interior view of the Bethel AME Church in Carlisle shows seven women in the front of the church. 

 Courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Bethel AME Church

The photo from circa 1920 shows the Bethel AME Church on East Pomfret Street in Carlisle. 

One of the earliest African-American churches west of the Susquehanna River can trace its origins to a small group of black Christians who held prayer meetings in local homes. As the congregation grew, members raised enough money to purchase land in 1826 on East Pomfret Street in Carlisle to build its first church.

The church had financial problems in its early years but was saved by John Peck and John Vashon, two African-American men from Philadelphia. An entrepreneur, Peck owned a number of downtown businesses that served as fronts for the Underground Railroad.

The church served as the host site of the first school for black children in Carlisle, operated out of the basement by Sarah Bell, a white woman.

