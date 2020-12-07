The COVID-19 Impact: Diagnosed with depression, Northern's Emma Rosensteel is focused on senior season, staying positive amidst pandemic

Some athletes will look at their season as a way to cope with their mental health struggles.

For Northern’s Emma Rosensteel, playing field hockey was one of the ways to deal with her depression. Rosensteel was named to the varsity team during her freshman year, and she dealt with her depression through her playing days and tried different tactics to try and keep her chin up, including leaning on her teammates and head coach Marcie Frey when she felt down on herself.

Her story was a deep one and hopefully struck home with athletes dealing with mental health struggles either in the open or staying silent. She used field hockey as a way to cope with the struggles she faced and even without a season she was going to get some practice time in, whether that was with clubs or at home with friends.

