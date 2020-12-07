 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The COVID-19 Impact: Diagnosed with depression, Northern's Emma Rosensteel is focused on senior season, staying positive amidst pandemic

The COVID-19 Impact: Diagnosed with depression, Northern's Emma Rosensteel is focused on senior season, staying positive amidst pandemic

Emma Rosensteel

Emma Rosensteel is part of a large population of the United States struggling with depression.

Some athletes will look at their season as a way to cope with their mental health struggles.

For Northern’s Emma Rosensteel, playing field hockey was one of the ways to deal with her depression. Rosensteel was named to the varsity team during her freshman year, and she dealt with her depression through her playing days and tried different tactics to try and keep her chin up, including leaning on her teammates and head coach Marcie Frey when she felt down on herself.

Her story was a deep one and hopefully struck home with athletes dealing with mental health struggles either in the open or staying silent. She used field hockey as a way to cope with the struggles she faced and even without a season she was going to get some practice time in, whether that was with clubs or at home with friends.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News