The county has millions of dollars in cash on hand — can it use those funds to help Claremont?

Yes, but only to a certain extent. The county’s general fund balance is sometimes referred to as a “reserve,” but this is somewhat of a misnomer.

The general fund balance at the end of 2020 was pegged at $33.9 million. Due to the county’s slight structural deficit, that number is budgeted to be drawn down to $29.4 million by the end of 2021, although the decrease will likely be less due to miscellaneous cost-saving measures implemented throughout the year.

However, the county cannot spend this account down to zero without creating cash flow problems. The general fund cash balance is much like a family’s checking account; if it is spent down close to zero, and an expense is incurred before another receipt of revenue, the family will need a line of credit to bridge the gap.

Based on local governments’ timing of expenses and revenues (which are predominantly property taxes), financial regulators generally recommend a certain number of days’ worth of operating expenses that should remain in the general fund balance at the close of each budget year.

Cumberland County aims to have its budget years balance at 100 days’ of average operating costs, and 70 days at an absolute minimum; a lower value will create significant cash flow problems during the fiscal cycle.