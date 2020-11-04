 Skip to main content
The count and the courts

The Supreme Court ruled in the past few weeks on cases centered on the timeline for receiving and counting ballots in three states that have yet to be called for either presidential candidate as of early Wednesday afternoon.

In Pennsylvania, the court declined a Republican bid to block a state court order granting the extended deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in Pennsylvania. Because further litigation could bring ballots received after Nov. 3 into question, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar instructed election officials to count those votes separately from the rest.

In the North Carolina case, the court refused to block a Nov. 12 deadline to receive and count absentee ballots.

In Wisconsin, the court refused to reinstate a lower court order that would have added six days to the deadline, meaning that all ballots had to be received by election day.

 

