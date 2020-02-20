1972 - The conversion of Lincoln Cemetery

The burial ground that became the Lincoln Cemetery was first deeded to the black people of Carlisle by the Penn family when the town was laid out. The original provisions called for it to be of equal size to the 5-acre Old Graveyard on South Street, where white people were buried. Instead, Lincoln Cemetery ended up measuring 100 by 300 feet.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

A victim of poor upkeep, the graveyard at Pitt and Penn streets was converted into a passive recreation area in 1972 at the request of neighborhood residents who signed a petition. Not only was the Lincoln Cemetery not well maintained, but also the drainage was poor and the tombstones were vandalized. As part of the conversion, all but one of the grave markers were removed and placed into storage, only to disappear.

The site came under a new focus last spring with the approval of a gift of an archway from the U.S. Army War College Class of 2019. Since then, meetings have been held to launch an effort to research Lincoln Cemetery and to restore the sanctity of the grounds.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.