1972 - The conversion of Lincoln Cemetery

The photograph from Nov. 5, 1971, shows the tombstone of Civil War veteran George Lane in the Lincoln Cemetery in Carlisle. 

 Photo courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
This photograph from Nov. 5, 1971, shows some of the tombstones that used to stand in the Lincoln Cemetery in Carlisle. 

The burial ground that became the Lincoln Cemetery was first deeded to the black people of Carlisle by the Penn family when the town was laid out. The original provisions called for it to be of equal size to the 5-acre Old Graveyard on South Street, where white people were buried. Instead, Lincoln Cemetery ended up measuring 100 by 300 feet.

A victim of poor upkeep, the graveyard at Pitt and Penn streets was converted into a passive recreation area in 1972 at the request of neighborhood residents who signed a petition. Not only was the Lincoln Cemetery not well maintained, but also the drainage was poor and the tombstones were vandalized. As part of the conversion, all but one of the grave markers were removed and placed into storage, only to disappear.

Restoration: Carlisle borough, community work to remember Lincoln Cemetery

The site came under a new focus last spring with the approval of a gift of an archway from the U.S. Army War College Class of 2019. Since then, meetings have been held to launch an effort to research Lincoln Cemetery and to restore the sanctity of the grounds.

