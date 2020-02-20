1897 - The Carlisle Brown vs. the Board of Education

Fifty-seven years before the landmark 1954 Supreme Court case, Carlisle had to contend with its own version of Brown vs. the Board of Education regarding the issue of segregation in schools.

The local case began in September 1896 when Mary Brown asked a committee of black men to have her son, Edward, admitted into the high school for white students that once stood on the northwest corner of West North and North Pitt streets. As a black child, Edward was refused admission. She wanted to bring to the board’s attention the inequalities that existed in the grading, curriculum and location of school buildings within the district.

This case was argued on Feb. 8, 1897, in the Old Courthouse on the Square. Lawyers for the Carlisle School District argued the refusal had nothing to do with race. Instead, Brown and his mother had failed to follow the procedure necessary for a student to be approved for a transfer between buildings.

The court in its pretrial rulings sided with the district and focused the attention of the case on whether mother and son had followed procedures. Brown ultimately lost the case. The more famous Supreme Court case involved the school board of Topeka, Kansas, where the high court ruled unconstitutional state laws protecting school segregation.

