Approx DOB: May 2022 Tabitha (ID#22126) is the most beautiful, sweet, playful and loving soul. She was found with her... View on PetFinder
Tabitha
Preparations are nearly complete for the opening of Spice Restaurant and Bar this month at 125 W. Main St., the former site of the Colony House restaurant.
The owners of Grandma Stamm’s Comfort Food have made some welcome changes to the interior of the take-out restaurant on East High Street.
Northern's Keith Robbins brings love of football from learning support classroom to Polar Bear sidelines
Every morning, Keith Robbins would draw football plays on the classroom whiteboard. Robbins, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, has since transitioned his love for football to the Northern sidelines.
Kevin Roberts said that following the selection of superintendent, the school board will move on to staffing the assistant superintendent position.
State Police Trooper struck by passing vehicle while investigating crash Monday morning in Franklin County
The Trooper was flown from the scene to and remained hospitalized. The operator of the striking vehicle did stop at the scene.
The District 3 playoff brackets were released Sunday morning, and eight Sentinel-area teams have punched their ticket to the postseason.
This week's Recall Roundup includes Pine-Sol with bacteria, falling basketball goals that have killed a child, treadmills that can stop on their own and desk chairs that can break.
Rovegno asked the county to look at what kind of right-to-know requests are approved, especially in cases where a public official is asking for information about a private citizen.
Trick-or-Treat dates and times for Cumberland County:
Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to call 717-238-9676.