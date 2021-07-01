Sundance
Sundance is a kitten who was rescued from the Bethlehem Steel Plant in Harrisburg, Pa along with 8 other kittens.... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Upon arrival, police found the woman dead and a man at the scene was conscious and walking around with a gunshot wound to the face.
State Police at Carlisle said Ricki L. Kreider, 62, may have suffered a medical emergency prior to crashing his 2012 Chevrolet Cruze head on into a concrete pole near mile marker 58.2.
"I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose," Berry said of the timing of the anthem. "I was pissed, to be honest."
MECHANICSBURG — Pennsylvania American Water has issued a mandatory water conservation order for over 41,000 customers in the Mechanicsburg wat…
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, masks will no longer be required in Pennsylvania except in certain situations outlined in CDC guidelines.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a fatal motorcycle crash in Harrisburg and a minor crash in Upper Allen.
The 12,500-square-foot retail space in Lower Allen Commons will offer a variety of products when it opens in early 2022.
Sandy Pomeroy Weyer was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice/Congress.
Construction on the Children’s Lake project is expected to begin in late 2021 or early 2022 and take approximately one year to complete.
Pennsylvania American Water late Monday issued a mandatory water conservation notice for about 41,500 customers in the Mechanicsburg area and the West Shore due to operational issues at the Silver Spring Township water treatment plant.