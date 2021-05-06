Meet Stubbs. Stubbs arrived with his sister and mom(both available) they were surrender after their mom passed away. Stubbs is... View on PetFinder
Destination Carlisle received grants from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to place the two markers as part of a program to celebrate American folklore, tall tales, foodways, myths, and legends in local communities.
Police said a teen was driving a pick-up with a chain hooked to the back of his truck, pulling a box spring and mattress as two people rode on the mattress.
Carlisle Police are looking to identify a man who pulled a lobby fire alarm at Comfort Suites Sunday afternoon before leaving with two other men eastbound on East High Street.
The names on the list include some of the earliest students enrolled at Carlisle.
Until the mask order is lifted, face coverings will be required to be worn indoors and outdoors when away from home.
Bartman apologized for his actions, telling the judge "I was isolated last year in lockdown. I listened to too much propaganda and made a stupid mistake.”
The juvenile victim said that between January 2017 and July 2020, the couple used a plastic wiffle ball bat to strike the child, and David Noreika allegedly choked the child and struck the child on separate occasions with a closed fist.
The most assertive questioning from voters in attendance Saturday was directed at a Cumberland Valley School Board candidate about school culture.
While off-year primaries tend to generate low voter turnout, Pennsylvania voters will have four important ballot questions before them in May when they go to the polls – either by mail or in person.
Project 1 will realign the intersection of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street into a T-shaped, signalized intersection and construct a roundabout at the intersection of North Hanover and Penn streets.
