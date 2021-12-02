Hi. My name is Stu and I will get my sad story over first. My mom passed away and we... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Supreme Court's new conservative majority on Wednesday will weigh the fate of a famous liberal precedent: the Roe v. Wade decision and the right of pregnant women to choose abortion.
Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office to claim the prize in person. Prizes cannot be claimed at a retailer or by mail.
North Middleton Township Police reported last week that the township has passed a new fireworks ordinance in light of complaints and concerns from residents.
The recent shake-up on the South Middleton School Board will leave just two incumbents with years of experience starting Dec. 10.
Next year’s proposed 0.3 mill municipal recreation tax is projected to generate an annual funding stream of $585,000 dedicated to maintenance and upgrades of South Middleton’s expanding park network and recreational programming.
Today's Sentinel police log includes two arrests in catalytic converter thefts from a Carlisle auto business, as well as investigations into two stolen vehicles in the county.
About 2,230 people ran or walked in Carlisle Family YMCA Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning, marking the return to an in-person event after going virtual in 2020.
“There’s certain packaging I still can’t get,” said Lana West, owner of Mummert Chocolates. “It’s just weird things that you wouldn’t even think of.”
The Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association named Mechanicsburg senior Halle Engle its 2021 female state player of the year Monday. Engle was …
HARRISBURG — A federal lawsuit filed this month claims boys and young men at a church-related farm business in Pennsylvania were subjected to …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.