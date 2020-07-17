Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Fredette, almost 35, says she has trouble sleeping because of the stress and anxiety.

“It’s not like I don’t want to work — I had three jobs,” she says. “In normal times if I was experiencing this kind of financial wreck I would get a job at Whole Foods or a restaurant, but they are barely open and can barely bring back the staff they do have.”

Many state limits on evictions will expire by this fall, raising the risk that more unemployed could become homeless. Congress suspended evictions from public housing in late March but only until July 25. The COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project estimates that 19 million to 23 million people could be thrown out of their apartments by the end of September.

The additional aid has also likely boosted the economy by supporting Americans’ ability to spend. Sales at retail stores and restaurants rebounded in May and June to higher levels than a year ago. A new report suggests the additional aid enabled unemployed workers to actually increase their spending above pre-pandemic levels.

If the $600 ends as scheduled, Montalvo is not sure what his next steps will be. He worked at the Phoenix Convention Center and with no one booking events, he worries that his furlough will soon become permanent.