State investigates sex abuse claims at care facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia has stopped sending local children to facilities operated by a nonprofit health organization where at least 41 intellectually disabled children have reported sexual assaults over the past quarter-century.

Several City Council members have also demanded that officials remove all 62 local children from campuses of Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health facilities and cancel all contracts with the firm, including a $7.5 million agreement it holds with Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has directed the state Department of Human Services to investigate conditions at the firm’s campuses in the state.

The actions come in the wake of an investigative report by the Philadelphia Inquirer, which found Devereux is plagued by inadequate supervision of staff. The report also said at least 41 intellectually disabled children have reported sexual assaults over the past quarter-century.

Devereux, which is headquartered near Philadelphia, treats children with intellectual disabilities, mental disorders and trauma. It has been in existence for more than 100 years and is now the nation’s leading nonprofit health organization of its kind.