State, federal investigators probe fire that killed 3 in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — State and federal investigators are trying to find out what started a fire in a northeastern Pennsylvania building that claimed the lives of a mother and two of her children and sent three other family members to hospitals.

Officials say the blaze reported just before midnight Monday in a Dunmore building claimed the lives of Ebony Thompson, 26, her 5-year-old son London Session and her 2-year-old daughter Tiara Session.

Officials say Thompson’s husband and their two other children were hospitalized, a 1-year-old boy in critical condition. Chief Chris DeNaples of the Dunmore fire department said one firefighter was treated for a back injury.

State police fire marshals were back at the scene Wednesday and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also investigating.

