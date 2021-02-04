State briefs

Missionary gets 15 years for abuse
A Christian missionary from Pennsylvania was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison Thursday for sexually assaulting girls at a Kenyan orphanage he led.
Gregory Dow, 61, of Lancaster, and his family started the Dow Family Children’s Home near Boito, Kenya, in 2008 and operated it for about a decade with some funding coming from U.S. churches and faith-based groups. Federal prosecutors say he returned home in 2017 when Kenyan authorities began investigating sexual abuse allegations. The FBI said he abused four girls, including two who were 11 years old when the abuse began. Prosecutors said his wife even took his victims to a medical clinic for birth control implants, enabling his crimes.
Dow pleaded guilty to the four-count indictment last year.
“Under the guise of faith-based charity work benefiting orphaned children, Gregory Dow traveled halfway around the world to prey on incredibly vulnerable victims,” said acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams. “His crimes are nearly incomprehensible in their depravity.”
The federal public defenders representing Dow did not immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday.
Man charged in beating of boy
CORAOPOLIS — A western Pennsylvania man has been charged with beating his girlfriend’s young son, who later died from his injuries.
Tyler Scott Mason, 25, of Burgettstown, was alone with Aiden Lombardi, 3, in the girlfriend’s apartment in Coraopolis when the child became unresponsive Tuesday night, Allegheny County authorities said. The boy was taken to a hospital but died the following night.
The child’s mother had left him with Mason while she drove a friend home. Mason soon called his girlfriend and told her the boy had stopped breathing. She told Mason to call 911, but because he was so distraught, she called herself.
Emergency responders noticed bruising and swelling on the child’s forehead, eye, jaw and ear. Doctors later determined he had a fractured skull and other head trauma.
Mason faces two counts of aggravated assault and a child endangerment charge, and more charges may be filed following the child’s death. It wasn’t known Thursday if Mason has retained an attorney.
Agents visit woman’s home
SANDY LAKE — Federal agents on Thursday were at the Pennsylvania home of a woman who told a magazine this week she was at the U.S. Capitol last month during the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, a TV station reported.
WKBN-TV said investigators were conducting court-authorized activity at the Sandy Lake home of Rachel Powell. She told the New Yorker she was the person recorded at the Capitol talking on a bullhorn and wearing a distinctive pink hat.
The FBI has published her photo, saying she unlawfully entered the Capitol and asking for the public’s help in locating her. The New Yorker said Powell did not disclose her location when speaking to a reporter.
Powell, 40, a mother of eight children, told the magazine that she was the woman in the pink hat but stopped short of confirming she was shown bashing in a window.
Powell’s mother told the magazine her family is devastated. Powell said her only regret was that her children could face repercussions.
Sandy Lake is a rural town in western Pennsylvania, about 70 miles north of Pittsburgh.
Associated Press