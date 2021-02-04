State briefs

Tyler Scott Mason, 25, of Burgettstown, was alone with Aiden Lombardi, 3, in the girlfriend’s apartment in Coraopolis when the child became unresponsive Tuesday night, Allegheny County authorities said. The boy was taken to a hospital but died the following night.

The child’s mother had left him with Mason while she drove a friend home. Mason soon called his girlfriend and told her the boy had stopped breathing. She told Mason to call 911, but because he was so distraught, she called herself.

Emergency responders noticed bruising and swelling on the child’s forehead, eye, jaw and ear. Doctors later determined he had a fractured skull and other head trauma.

Mason faces two counts of aggravated assault and a child endangerment charge, and more charges may be filed following the child’s death. It wasn’t known Thursday if Mason has retained an attorney.

Agents visit woman’s home

SANDY LAKE — Federal agents on Thursday were at the Pennsylvania home of a woman who told a magazine this week she was at the U.S. Capitol last month during the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, a TV station reported.