State Briefs

Trial postponed in shootings

PHILADELPHIA — The trial of a Philadelphia man charged with shooting six police officers during an hourslong standoff in August 2019 has been postponed until next year.

Maurice Hill, 38, is now scheduled to go on trial in September 2022. He faces more than 70 counts including dozens of charges of attempted murder and assault of a law enforcement officer, after he fired what police have said were more than 200 rounds during the course of the more than seven-hour standoff.

Investigators say the standoff started when officers attempted to serve a drug-related warrant. Hill barricaded himself in a house with several weapons, including an AR-15-style rifle, police said. Two officers were trapped in the home for several hours before they were extracted by a SWAT team.

Six officers were shot during the encounter, all of whom survived their injuries, including an officer who was shot in the head.

Residents were evacuated as bullets pinged off nearby buildings during hours of sporadic gunfire. A daycare center on the same block as the barricaded home was also on lockdown for hours as parents frantically tried to get to their children.

Hill was taken into custody after a negotiated surrender that involved the use of tear gas and a call between Hill’s previous attorney and then-Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Doyle to retire from Congress

HARRISBURG — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, the dean of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, said Monday he will not seek another term in office in next year’s election, bringing his career in Washington to an end after 28 years.

Doyle said at a news conference at his Pittsburgh office that it is time to pass the torch to a new generation, as the pandemic accelerated his thoughts about retirement plans with his wife and redistricting will likely bring substantial change to the district’s boundaries.

Doyle, 68, was first elected in 1994, and served in office as Pittsburgh transformed its economy from steel to high-tech. He voted in line with the area’s influential labor unions, racking up an almost perfect lifetime score — 98% — from the AFL-CIO.

Doyle serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and chairs its subcommittee on communications and technology.

His district includes all of Pittsburgh and some of its increasingly leftward-leaning suburbs, and has easily won re-election in the heavily Democratic district.

Doyle’s retirement could set off a scramble among the city’s Democrats in a bid to replace him. The area’s other Democrat in Congress, Conor Lamb, is running for U.S. Senate.

Biden to visit Scranton

HARRISBURG — President Joe Biden will travel to Scranton on Wednesday, the White House said, as the Democrat works to rally support in Congress for a social services and climate change package that had been a 10-year, $3.5 trillion proposal.

Biden’s visit to his birthplace comes just a week after first lady Jill Biden visited nearby Allentown.

Biden said Friday he would prefer to cut the duration of programs in the package rather than eliminate some entirely, as Democrats aim to win support from moderate lawmakers by trimming the cost.

The fate of the legislation, branded “Build Back Better” by Biden, is also holding up a more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this summer.

House progressives are balking at supporting that roads-and-bridges bill until agreement is reached on a path forward for the social services and climate change package.

Democrats on Capitol Hill are working to reduce its cost to about $2 trillion in spending over 10 years, to be paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

The proposal includes everything from free child care and community college to dental, vision and hearing aid benefits for seniors and a number of provisions meant to combat climate change.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0