State Briefs

The fire resulting from the incendiary device thrown just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Germantown Avenue day care center burned only outside the building and didn’t reach inside, police said.

Police said the man, who was wearing a black mask, got into the passenger side of a vehicle and fled but was apprehended nearby. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t found.

The fire marshal declared the blaze an arson. A suspect was arrested and was being processed, police said.

Man pleads in death of girl, 3

PITTSBURGH — A western Pennsylvania man who told police he was sleeping next to a 3-year-old girl with a loaded shotgun under his pillow last year and awoke to a loud bang and found the child dead has pleaded guilty to a murder charge.

Marlin Pritchard, 52, of Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and a firearms charge in Allegheny County Court. Other charges were withdrawn. Prosecutors said there was no agreement in place on sentencing, which is scheduled for June 17.