State Briefs

DA: Officer kills man armed with knife
READING — Authorities in Pennsylvania on Tuesday launched an investigation after they said a police officer shot and killed a man armed with a knife.
A female called 911 in Berks County on Monday to report a male with a knife had threatened her in her home.
Muhlenberg Township police officers were told the man had locked himself in a bedroom. Officers entered the room and found the male brandishing a knife, according to the district attorney’s office.
“The male brandished a knife and after failed verbal commands and attempts to get him to drop the knife, the one officer deployed his departmental issued Taser, which had no effect,” the district attorney’s office said.
The second officer fired once, hitting the man in the chest, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
His name has not been released.
No police officers were injured.
Police: Incendiary device thrown at day care
PHILADELPHIA — A man threw a Molotov cocktail at a north Philadelphia day care center, breaking a window, but no children were present and there were no injuries, police said.
The fire resulting from the incendiary device thrown just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Germantown Avenue day care center burned only outside the building and didn’t reach inside, police said.
Police said the man, who was wearing a black mask, got into the passenger side of a vehicle and fled but was apprehended nearby. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t found.
The fire marshal declared the blaze an arson. A suspect was arrested and was being processed, police said.
Man pleads in death of girl, 3
PITTSBURGH — A western Pennsylvania man who told police he was sleeping next to a 3-year-old girl with a loaded shotgun under his pillow last year and awoke to a loud bang and found the child dead has pleaded guilty to a murder charge.
Marlin Pritchard, 52, of Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and a firearms charge in Allegheny County Court. Other charges were withdrawn. Prosecutors said there was no agreement in place on sentencing, which is scheduled for June 17.
Prosecutors said Pritchard told investigators he was sleeping next to the girl and another child in the home in the Belthoover neighborhood in February 2020 and had a pistol-grip shotgun under his pillow pointed in the direction of the children, authorities said. He said that after he heard the sound, he saw one child jump from the bed and run, but the 3-year-old girl didn’t move and he saw blood and a wound on her neck, police said.
Pritchard told investigators he slept with the gun because of threats from other people, authorities said. The Tribune-Review reports that his girlfriend told police she had been babysitting the girl and another child that night at the home.
Shell: Plant completion expected in 2022
MONACA — Shell Chemicals officials say the planned multibillion-dollar petrochemical, or ethane cracker, plant in western Pennsylvania is expected to be completed next year.
The company said in a statement Tuesday that the company is now in the early stages of commissioning and start-up activities, the Beaver County Times reported.
Shell CEO Ben Van Beurden said in an earnings call last month that the complex, now more than 70% complete, would likely be “fully operational” sometime in 2022.
Major portions of the site’s wastewater treatment plant have been commissioned, the statement said, and “commissioning and start-up of the relevant portion of the cooling tower” is slated in coming weeks.
The plant will break down — or crack — ethane molecules to produce pellets that can be used to make plastics for products ranging from automotive parts to food packaging. Shell has said it will create 6,000 construction jobs and 600 permanent jobs once it opens.