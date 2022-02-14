State Briefs

Hiker dies after fall

JIM THORPE — A woman has died after she fell while hiking with a group on a scenic trail that was closed by the state three years ago due to safety concerns.

State police were called to a site near the Glen Onoko Falls in Carbon County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They were met there by several emergency responders who had carried the 72-year-old woman down the mountain from near the first of three waterfalls at the site, a trip officials said was made over “treacherous, steep, ice-covered terrain.”

The woman, whose name has not been released, suffered a head injury and was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. She was a member of the Philadelphia Korean Hiking Club, which authorities said had chartered a bus for 22 members to go to the trail.

No other injuries were reported.

The hiking trail, one of the most scenic and well-known hiking paths in all of Pennsylvania, was closed in 2019 due to dangerous conditions. At least 10 people have died along the steep, rocky and slippery trail since the 1970s, and there were scores of serious injuries over the years, straining the all-volunteer rescue squads that serve the mountainous area 85 miles north of Philadelphia.

Ex-lawmaker fined

HARRISBURG — A former Democratic state lawmaker who pleaded guilty to theft and campaign finance violations in December was fined $150 on Monday by a county judge in Harrisburg.

Margo Davidson, who had represented a Delaware County district in the state House before she resigned after being charged last year, had pleaded guilty in December to theft by deception, solicitation to hindering apprehension or prosecution and three campaign law violations.

The case involved expense reimbursements from the House and from her campaign. Prosecutors said her plea prevented her from again holding public office in Pennsylvania.

Her defense attorney, Keir Bradford-Grey, said Davidson expressed remorse during the sentencing hearing. She had already paid more than $6,000 in restitution.

Davidson, 59, of Upper Darby, had been the ranking Democrat on the State Government Committee when she was charged in July.

Prosecutors have said she got reimbursed for hotel stays, parking, tolls and gas by both her campaign and by the House from 2015 to 2019, and put in for reimbursements for hotel stays that never actually occurred.

Stabbing suspect faces charges

PHILADELPHIA — A man accused of stabbing six family members last week as they slept inside a Philadelphia home has been charged with numerous counts including attempted murder and aggravated assault, authorities said Monday.

The attacks took place early Friday in three bedrooms on the second floor of the home, authorities have said. Jamal Holmes, 30, who also lived at the home, allegedly went from bedroom to bedroom, stabbing the victims with two knives.

Holmes left the home after the attacks but was soon found covered with blood a few blocks away and was taken into custody without incident. He remained in custody Monday, and it wasn’t known if he has retained an attorney.

A possible motive for the attacks has not been disclosed.

The victims, four women and two men, range in age from 26 to 57 and remain hospitalized. Three are in critical condition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0