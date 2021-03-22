State Briefs

Girl rescued from house fire dies

NANTICOKE — Authorities say a teenage girl rescued from a predawn fire in northeastern Pennsylvania last week has died, authorities said.

Grace Miller, 13, of Glen Lyon was pronounced dead just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said. An autopsy is planned.

Newport Township volunteer firefighters pulled the girl from her burning home early Thursday after neighbors tried to rescue her but were driven back by smoke and flames from the second-floor window and the back door. Several other people were able to escape.

The death is being investigated by the township police and fire departments and a state police fire marshal along with the county medical’s office.

3 hurt when ski lift falls

TANNERSVILLE — Three people were injured when a chair fell off a ski lift line at an eastern Pennsylvania resort and crashed to the ground over the weekend, authorities said.

Sgt. Shawn Goucher of Pocono Township police said the accident at Camelback Resort in Monroe County happened about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.