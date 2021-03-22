State Briefs

Girl rescued from house fire dies
NANTICOKE — Authorities say a teenage girl rescued from a predawn fire in northeastern Pennsylvania last week has died, authorities said.
Grace Miller, 13, of Glen Lyon was pronounced dead just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said. An autopsy is planned.
Newport Township volunteer firefighters pulled the girl from her burning home early Thursday after neighbors tried to rescue her but were driven back by smoke and flames from the second-floor window and the back door. Several other people were able to escape.
The death is being investigated by the township police and fire departments and a state police fire marshal along with the county medical’s office.
3 hurt when ski lift falls
TANNERSVILLE — Three people were injured when a chair fell off a ski lift line at an eastern Pennsylvania resort and crashed to the ground over the weekend, authorities said.
Sgt. Shawn Goucher of Pocono Township police said the accident at Camelback Resort in Monroe County happened about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
He said the three people fell about 15 feet near the top of the mountain and were taken away by a St. Luke’s University Health Network ambulance.
Skier Douglas Mackie told WFMZ-TV that the lift was carrying skiers and snowboarders up the mountain when it suddenly jerked to a stop, causing the chairs and the people in them to bounce hard.
He said one chair near the top fell completely off the lift to the ground, and a man and his two children fell to the ground.
The lift operators and ski patrol rushed over and treated the victims, and they were taken to the hospital, Mackie said.
Goucher said police responded only to assist and he didn’t know the extent of the injuries to the victims.
The resort also declined to comment on the victims or their injuries but said the accident on the Sullivan Lift is under investigation.
The resort website said the Sullivan Lift remained closed Monday.