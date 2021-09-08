State Briefs

Biden asked to declare disaster
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf is asking President Biden to declare a major disaster in Pennsylvania due to heavy rains, severe flash flooding and tornadoes in the state last week from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Wolf is seeking a major disaster declaration allowing assistance to individuals for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York counties. He is seeking public assistance for those counties and Fulton County as well as hazard mitigation grants to be available for all 67 counties.
“This storm brought historic rainfall and flooding, as well as rare tornadoes, devastating many communities,” Wolf said in a statement. He said officials believe damage assessments so far meet federal government thresholds and called the request “another necessary step in the process to recover from the impacts of this terrible storm.”
The major disaster declaration would provide federal funding and services to eligible individuals and households and federal funding to local, county and state governments. Businesses would be eligible for aid through the Small Business Administration.
Wolf on Aug. 31 signed a proclamation of disaster emergency allowing state agencies to ready resources and respond more quickly to requests for state assistance. He said damage to public infrastructure is currently estimated at $117 million “which far exceeds the commonwealth’s threshold of $19.7 million.”
Settlement reached in inmate’s death
PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has agreed to pay $8.5 million to the family of an asthmatic Philadelphia man who died after pepper spray was used on him at a state prison nearly two years ago.
The agreement filed Tuesday in federal court in western Pennsylvania in the lawsuit filed by the family of 29-year-old Tyrone Briggs also includes a pledge by the department to implement new protocols on the use of pepper spray, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Briggs was doused with pepper spray at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy in November 2019 and died after he was reportedly heard telling staff, “I can’t breathe.”
Thirteen staff members were suspended, and while details of subsequent disciplinary action by the department has not been released, press secretary Maria Bivens saidt “involved security and medical staff members received discipline up to and including termination.”
Briggs was arrested at age 15 in the rape at gunpoint of a 13-year-old girl and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years. The lawsuit alleged that an officer tried to break up an altercation using prolonged streams of pepper spray rather than one or two quick bursts, and one stream was aimed at Briggs’ face after he was restrained and prone.
After he said he couldn’t breathe, according to the complaint, he struggled on a slow walk to the infirmary and waited a half hour for treatment, but was only given an inhaler. Taken to a solitary confinement cell, he soon collapsed and died, the lawsuit said.
Schools chief resigns after ruling
PITTSBURGH — The superintendent of Pittsburgh’s public school system will step down in the wake of an ethics commission finding that he submitted “negligent” reimbursements for travel and was improperly paid for days off when he was not working for the school district.
District officials said Wednesday that Superintendent Anthony Hamlet submitted his resignation, effective Oct. 1. He will get a severance package worth about $400,000, equal to one year of salary and benefits, according to the district solicitor, Ira Weiss.
Last month, the State Ethics Commission said Hamlet also violated ethics rules by taking money for public appearances related to his position at the district. The commission ordered Hamlet to pay $1,750 to the state and $6,200 to the school district and to forfeit 14 vacation days.
Hamlet’s attorney has said the violations were the result of clerical errors, lack of ethics training and Hamlet’s contract letting him receive pay for speeches even though that type of compensation is not permitted under state law.