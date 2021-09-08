State Briefs

After he said he couldn’t breathe, according to the complaint, he struggled on a slow walk to the infirmary and waited a half hour for treatment, but was only given an inhaler. Taken to a solitary confinement cell, he soon collapsed and died, the lawsuit said.

Schools chief resigns after ruling

PITTSBURGH — The superintendent of Pittsburgh’s public school system will step down in the wake of an ethics commission finding that he submitted “negligent” reimbursements for travel and was improperly paid for days off when he was not working for the school district.

District officials said Wednesday that Superintendent Anthony Hamlet submitted his resignation, effective Oct. 1. He will get a severance package worth about $400,000, equal to one year of salary and benefits, according to the district solicitor, Ira Weiss.

Last month, the State Ethics Commission said Hamlet also violated ethics rules by taking money for public appearances related to his position at the district. The commission ordered Hamlet to pay $1,750 to the state and $6,200 to the school district and to forfeit 14 vacation days.