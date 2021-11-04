State Briefs

Man indicted in slaying of postal worker

COLLIER TOWNSHIP — A former neighbor of a U.S. Postal Service worker has been indicted on a murder charge after he told authorities he thought the mail carrier had poisoned him and his family with cyanide, federal prosecutors said.

Eric Kortz, 53, is charged with murder of a U.S. employee and firing a gun during a crime of violence in the indictment handed up Wednesday by a federal grand jury in western Pennsylvania. He remains jailed and could face a life sentence if convicted.

The shooting occurred Oct. 7 as Louis Vignone was on his mail route in Collier Township. Authorities have said Kortz told investigators he drove up, stopped in front of the postal vehicle and opened fire. He then dropped the gun and went to a borough police department to report what he did, authorities said.

Kortz told investigators he and Vignone used to be neighbors, authorities said. Kortz said he believed Vignone and Vignone’s family poisoned him and his family when the families lived close to each other.

Kortz is being represented by the public defender’s office in Pittsburgh, which has a policy of not giving comments to news outlets.

Philly Thanksgiving parade resumes

PHILADELPHIA — The country’s oldest Thanksgiving Day parade is returning to the streets of Philadelphia after taking a year off for COVID-19 restrictions.

City officials announced this week that Philadelphians who mask and socially distance will be welcomed along the city’s parade route to watch balloons, performers and floats — many celebrating groups that had to forego their parades during the height of the pandemic as well. Spectators can expect to see performances by Amy Grant, Kool & the Gang, Tag Team and others.

The parade celebrated its centennial in 2019 before taking a hiatus in 2020 for the pandemic — only the second time in its history that the parade was not held. Inclement weather canceled the parade in 1971.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday announced the return of the parade that kicks off 9 a.m. on Nov. 25. He’s also said the city’s tree lighting and Christmas market will return this year.

City Health Department officials say people should still refrain from large in-person indoor gatherings for Thanksgiving. But Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said she’s hopeful that with children ages 5-11 approved for vaccinations this week, that the Christmas holidays may look more normal for families.

Pittsburgh to host energy ministers

HARRISBURG — Energy ministers from around the world will gather in Pittsburgh next year, the U.S. Department of Energy said Thursday, as nations meet to collaborate on ways to advance clean energy and fight climate change.

The 31 nations involved in the three-day Clean Energy Ministerial and the ministerial for Mission Innovation next Sept. 21-23 in Pittsburgh emit the lion’s share of the world’s greenhouse gases.

The meetings “represent an opportunity to lock in climate commitments through big bets on innovation that empower an energy transition by 2050 — averting the worst effects of climate change and supercharging economic opportunities for the global workforce,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

The Pittsburgh area is still home to some of the steel mills that built it, but it also is a hub for natural gas production, as well as robotics, energy research and self-driving cars.

Granholm said Pittsburgh “exemplifies how a legacy energy and industrial-dependent economy can be transformed into a technology and innovation powerhouse.”

The last two meetings were held virtually, this year’s hosted by Chile and last year’s hosted by Saudi Arabia.

