State Briefs

Homicide charge challenged
DERRY — A defense attorney says a homicide charge should be dismissed against a man accused of killing a sleeping woman by firing several shots into a western Pennsylvania home in the mistaken belief that someone inside was part of a botched drug deal.
Nathan Quidetto, 21, of Unity, is charged in Westmoreland County with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses in the July 20 death of Tracy Marie Squib, 52.
State police allege that Quidetto wanted to scare someone involved in the botched drug deal but drove to the wrong house — “not even close to being at the right house,” a police spokesman said — and fired several shots at the home around 4 a.m., hitting Squib, who was sleeping inside along with her husband and two children.
Defense attorney Emily Smarto argues in court documents that prosecutors haven’t presented sufficient evidence for the homicide charge, the Tribune-Review reported. She is also seeking to bar Quidetto’s statements to police, alleging that three interrogations were improperly conducted, and says police have no evidence otherwise.
Smarto suggested after a preliminary hearing last summer that her client fired random shots with no intent to kill.
Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger said a hearing on the pretrial motions will be scheduled next month.
Officials: Copter flew into snow before crash
MEHOOPANY — A helicopter flew into a band of snow shortly before spinning out of control and crashing in remote area of northeastern Pennsylvania last month, killing a Lehigh Valley physician, authorities said.
But a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board says it’s unclear whether the snow caused or contributed to the April 22 crash that killed Dr. Sanjay Kansara or whether other factors were involved, The (Allentown) Morning Call reported.
The Robinson R44 copter departed Allentown Queen Municipal Airport and was headed to Bradford County Airport in Towanda when it went down in Forkston Township, Wyoming County. Kansara, 54, who lived in Upper Saucon Township and commuted by air to a Bradford County hospital, was killed.
The helicopter was cruising at about 3,000 feet and made a slight right turn above Forkston Township, then entered a “right, descending spiral” until tracking data was lost shortly after 9 p.m., according to a preliminary safety board report.
Weather data indicated Kansara encountered a band of snow before the descending right turn, and the report says Kansara wasn’t rated to fly under “instrument conditions” in which pilots are to rely on instruments rather than outside visual references. Visibility was 10 miles with frigid temperatures, according to the report.
Safety board spokesperson Christopher O’Neil stressed the report is preliminary and could change before the final report, which could take one to two years.
4 shot on Philadelphia street; 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA — Gunfire on a southwest Philadelphia street killed one man and wounded three others, one critically, police said.
The four were shot “while standing on the highway” in the Kingssessing neighborhood shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
Police said a 20-year-old man shot 11 times was pronounced dead minutes later at Penn Presbyterian Medial Center. A 29-year-old man shot five times was listed in critical but stable condition. A 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were wounded.
No arrests were immediately announced and police said no weapons were recovered.