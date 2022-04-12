State Briefs

5 killed, 2 hurt in fire in Pennsylvania fire

GENESEE — An early morning fire in a northern Pennsylvania home that authorities said may have been sparked by a stove killed five teenagers and severely injured two adults.

Fire crews responding to the 3:30 a.m. Monday alarm on Slingerland Road in Genesee Township found the residence engulfed in flames, state police in Potter County said. Police said first responders discovered that “five juvenile victims were unable to get out of the residence."

Coroner Kevin Dusenbury identified the victims Tuesday as brothers Evan Erway, 14, Tristan Erway, 16, and Raymond Erway, 17, and two 16-year-old girls, Krysta Kane and Mikalah Roulo. All of the deaths were ruled accidental.

Police said a man and woman were able to escape but both “sustained serious injuries while trying to rescue the children,” police said. They were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York, where the woman was in the burn unit and the man in the inpatient unit, police said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

State police in Coudersport said the cause of the blaze was ruled undetermined due to extensive damage to the home, but they said it appeared to have started in the basement and there may have been an issue with a wood stove or its chimney.

Superintendent Nathan Jones of the Northern Potter School District said three of the victims were from the school district. He said in a letter to the community that counseling and bereavement support services will be available for all students and staff.

Bill would change plans for residence

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania government agency would get more flexibility about what to do with the former official residence of the lieutenant governor, located on a military facility, under a bill passed unanimously Tuesday by the state House.

Lawmakers previously voted to transfer the home at Fort Indiantown Gap to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs for use as a veterans' outreach center.

But the bill's sponsor, Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, said that use isn't practical because it would take about $3 million to renovate it to make it accessible to people with disabilities, and because it's located within a National Guard base.

The current lieutenant governor, Democrat John Fetterman, declined to move into the 1940s-era limestone State House when he took office about three years ago, instead proposing it be used for some public good.

The property about 25 miles northeast of Harrisburg includes a pool. Staff and maintenance costs had been running about $400,000 a year when it was the lieutenant governor's residence.

Diamond, who is running for lieutenant governor in the May 17 GOP primary, said the department expects to establish a veterans' outreach center in a more accessible location and find a use for the State House that “will not ruin the historic nature of that fine building.”

The bill was sent to the state Senate for its consideration.

