State Briefs

Philly shootings kill 3, hurt 6
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s mayor on Friday called for action after three shootings in one day left three people dead and six others injured.
Two of those killed were teenagers.
The gunfire began Thursday afternoon when a 16-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were killed in a shooting that also wounded a 30-year-old and a 19-year-old man, police said.
The violence continued when a gunman opened fire near a rec center’s basketball court, striking two boys and a girl, police said. All were 15 years old. One of the boys died.
Police said a man and a woman also were shot shortly before midnight.
No arrests have been made.
“At this rate, 2021 is on track to be the most violent year we’ve experienced in our lifetimes,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. “We cannot stand by as we lose an entire generation to the ongoing scourge of gun violence. We must rise up with one united voice to demand this horrific violence come to an end, and work together to achieve that goal.”
The mayor announced his administration will host public briefings to discuss strategies to address the situation.
Prior to Thursday’s shootings, there had been 92 homicide victims in the city.
Man charged in fatal crash
NORTH HUNTINGDON — A man who authorities say was driving drunk when he caused a head-on crash in western Pennsylvania that killed four people last month was arraigned Friday on numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle and reckless endangerment.
Timothy Richardson, 31, of Pitcairn, was westbound on Route 30 in North Huntingdon when he failed to negotiate a curve on Feb. 14 and crossed into the eastbound lane, where he collided with an eastbound vehicle carrying three women who were returning home from a Lunar New Year Mass at a Pittsburgh church.
Jeffrey Tomay, 44, of McKeesport, who was riding in the front seat of Richardson’s car, and the driver of the other car, Thu Thi Xuan Nguyen, 51, of Greensburg, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two North Huntingdon woman who were riding in Nguyen’s car — Lan Thi Trinh, 67, and Phuongan Trinh Tran, 30 — later died at a hospital.
Richardson suffered multiple injuries and was released from the hospital shortly before he was arraigned. He did not enter a plea and was being held on $250,000 bail. It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.
Associated Press