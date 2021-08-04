State Briefs

Officers shoot, kill armed man
CONSHOHOCKEN — A police officer shot and killed an armed man after a woman was stabbed at an apartment building in southeastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.
The Montgomery County prosecutor’s office and Plymouth Township police said officers were dispatched to the Plymouth Gardens apartments about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said officers encountered a 22-year-old man outside who appeared to be armed with a handgun, and a woman with multiple stab wounds was also outside.
Police said the man didn’t comply with the commands of officers “and was shot when he pointed the handgun at officers.” Officers rendered aid to the man, who was taken to Suburban Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. His name wasn’t immediately released.
The woman, identified as the man’s mother, was admitted to a local hospital, authorities said. County detectives were called to investigate, as is the protocol in officer-involved shootings, authorities said.
Pa. girl hurt in suspected shark attack
OCEAN CITY, Md. — A Pennsylvania girl suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack in Maryland that left her with 42 stitches for 20 cuts, family members said.
Jordan Prushinski, 12, and her family told WBRE-TV that they were on vacation Monday at the beach in Ocean City when Jordan went into knee-deep water. She was swimming with her family when she limped out of the water bleeding from the leg.
“I didn’t really realize what was going on until I was on the beach and I was bleeding everywhere,” Jordan told the station.
Her mother, Melissa Prushinski, said other beachgoers, including an EMT and a nurse, helped give Jordan first aid.
With the help of a lifeguard, they cleaned and bandaged the wound, and Jordan’s family took her to Atlantic General Hospital.
“We still don’t know what kind of shark it was. The ER doctor confirmed it was a shark bite because no other animal makes this type of bite,” Jordan’s mother said.
The town of Ocean City says officials are consulting experts and aren’t ruling out marine life.
Li
brary book returned after 50 years
PLYMOUTH — A book checked out a half-century ago has been anonymously returned to a library in northeastern Pennsylvania, officials said.
The Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice reports that the 1967 copy of “Coins You Can Collect” by Burton Hobson arrived last month at the Plymouth Public Library in Luzerne County along with a $20 bill.
An accompanying unsigned letter, written as if by the book itself, said “Fifty years ago (yes 50!), a little girl checked me out of this library in 1971. At this time, she didn’t know they were going to move from Plymouth. Back then, kids weren’t told things like that.”
—Associated Press
“As you can see, she took very good care of me,” the letter continued, explaining that it was packed away often for frequent moves but was “always with many other books.”
The writer, speaking in her own voice rather than as the book, then says she often intended to send the book back but somehow never got around to it.
“This became a running joke in my family. Each time we moved, they always asked me if I packed ‘the Plymouth Book,’” she wrote.
The letter writer said she knew the $20 wouldn’t come close to paying the accrued fine, but suggested “Perhaps you can pay off some fines of some kids with it.”
Library director Laura Keller said she did just that, paying “some hefty fines” of a young mother who wanted to start borrowing books again. Borrowing privileges at the library are suspended if fines exceed $5, she said.
Both letter and book will soon be on display at the library, Keller said. The writer’s identity remains a mystery, although she said her family and friends would know the story was about her if it was published in a local newspaper.
Woman killed by blast, not house fire
TYRONE — A coroner has ruled that a woman killed in a house explosion in Pennsylvania last month was killed by the explosion itself rather than the ensuring fire.
The (Altoona) Mirror reports that Blair County Deputy Coroner Samantha Kimberling said “injuries from the blast” that occurred July 26 in Tyrone killed Anna Hunsicker, 83. Kimberling said, based on last week’s autopsy, that her death was likely instantaneous.
Reports from people at a restaurant next door that a woman was screaming from the house after the blast were mistaken, Kimberling said. Authorities believe that the screams came from the next house, which caught fire. A man and his granddaughter escaped without serious injury, the man carried out in a wheelchair, officials said.
AMED Authority director Gary Watters said Peoples Natural Gas had responded earlier to reports of a gas odor and was at the home and had called for additional resources to help just before the explosion, WTAJ-TV reported.
Several agencies are investigating what happened, which officials said appeared related to a waterline replacement project in the borough, the Mirror reported.