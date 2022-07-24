State Briefs

DA: Trooper justified in killing

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — A prosecutor says a state trooper was justified in shooting and killing an armed man during a traffic stop following a reported theft from a western Pennsylvania mall.

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said Friday that an investigation "unequivocally" concluded that the unnamed trooper reasonably believed that deadly force was needed to prevent death or serious injury to himself.

Walsh said the trooper fired seven shots at Dennis Fonoimoana, 26, of Burgettstown, hitting him five times after he brandished a firearm.

Police said troopers were called to the Washington County mall May 22 after a store reported a retail theft. Police said the suspects' vehicle was spotted and stopped minutes later in Mount Pleasant Township and the driver was taken into custody, but a passenger refused to leave.

Walsh said the passenger, Fonoimoana, refused to comply with commands to show the trooper his hands, and the trooper believed he heard the rack of a gun and then saw a gun in the man's hand. Walsh said the trooper repeatedly ordered the man to drop the gun but he refused to do so and turned toward the trooper, who fired.

Walsh said the gun recovered at the scene had been reported stolen and was fully loaded with the safety off. He said two witnesses corroborated the account of the trooper, who was placed on administrative duties during the investigation but will now return to normal duty.

Judge OKs 1st-degree murder case

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A judge has ruled that prosecutors will be allowed to seek a first-degree murder conviction against a man accused of killing a sleeping woman by firing several shots into a western Pennsylvania home in the mistaken belief that someone inside was part of a botched drug deal.

Nathan Quidetto, 23, of Unity, is charged in Westmoreland County with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses in the July 2020 death of 52-year-old Tracy Marie Squib.

State police allege that Quidetto wanted to scare someone involved in the botched drug deal but drove to the wrong house — "not even close to being at the right house," a police spokesman said — and fired several shots at the home around 4 a.m., hitting Squib, who was sleeping inside along with her husband and two children.

Defense attorney Emily Smarto argued there was no evidence that Quidetto intended to kill Squib and argued that the first-degree murder count should be dismissed, but the Tribune-Review reports that the judge disagreed.

Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger said defendants can be convicted of murder "where the commonwealth proves that the only difference between the intended result and the actual result is the person harmed."

Krieger also rejected a separate defense attempt to bar prosecutors from using Quidetto's statements to investigators. The defense argued that Quidetto asked for a lawyer, but the Tribune-Review reports that earlier he agreed to speak with investigators without legal representation because it would take his lawyer too long to arrive.

Associated Press