State Briefs

Pa. eyes cash for environmental program
HARRISBURG — A state Senate committee in Pennsylvania approved legislation Tuesday to use federal coronavirus relief aid to revive a long-running program designed to help clean up waterways, fix up parks and preserve open space.
The bill, approved 10-1, would inject the Growing Greener program with $500 million from the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden in March.
The bill still requires approval from the full Senate and House before it could go to the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf. The money likely would have to come out of the $2.4 billion in money left over from the American Rescue Plan Act. That had been set aside to balance next year’s budget.
Growing Greener, begun in 1999, has had prior injections of cash, but environmental advocates say what’s left is inadequate, considering long-term inflation and growing needs like preventing farmland runoff and storm-water drainage from flowing down the Susquehanna River into the Chesapeake Bay.
The legislation would send $225 million to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, $200 million to the Department of Environmental Protection and $75 million to the Department of Agriculture.
Eligible projects include improvements to state parks and forests, local parks and riverfronts, land preservation, flood prevention projects and anti-pollution efforts, such as cleaning up abandoned coal mine lands and protecting waterways from storm runoff.
Man who exploited teens sentenced
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — A southwest Washington man who pleaded guilty in a scheme in which he enticed and pressured teens into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.
Joshua Punt, of Ridgefield, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to production of child pornography, enticement of a minor, distribution of child pornography and advertisement of child pornography, the Columbian reported.
Punt, 39, also was sentenced Monday to a lifetime of supervised release, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.
Posing as a teenage boy, Punt used the messaging apps Kik and Snapchat to contact teens and convince them to send sexual photos, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The victims did not know Punt was recording their videos and images on a second phone. He then demanded additional photos and videos, and threatened to distribute what he already had to the victims’ classmates or community if they didn’t comply, officials said.
In December 2018, a victim in New York went to the police, who traced the contact back to Punt. His electronic devices were seized and his cellphone was found to contain hundreds of sexually explicit photos and videos, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He was arrested in May 2019.