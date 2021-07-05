State Briefs

Swimmer drowns in lake
HANOVER — Authorities say a swimmer drowned at a Pennsylvania lake over the weekend.
Ganga Gautam, 24, was out with relatives on a pontoon rental on Lake Marburg in Codorus State Park on Saturday, and all of them decided to go swimming, the York County coroner’s office said.
Officials said Gautam was reportedly a good swimmer and had been using a camera underwater, but after everyone else returned to the boat they noticed he was missing. They searched for him, flagging down two other people to help, and found him unresponsive.
Emergency medical personnel were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday and Gautam was taken to UPMC Hanover, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, the coroner’s office said. The cause of death was drowning and the death was ruled accidental, the coroner’s office said.
Firefighter dies after fighting blaze
ARDMORE — A volunteer firefighter died at a hospital after battling a fire in suburban Philadelphia over the weekend, officials said.
The Lower Merion Township fire department said the Penn Wynne/Overbrook Hills fire company responded to the Wynnewood blaze shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Arriving fire crews reported heavy fire and smoke at the structure.
Officials said a mayday was received just after 11 p.m. Sunday, and a rapid intervention crew went in and found volunteer firefighter Sean DeMuynck unresponsive on the third floor.
He was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday, officials said.
Officials said DeMuynck had served as a volunteer firefighter since August 2019. He is survived by his wife and parents. Officials said he and his wife are Canadian and had planned to move back home to rejoin family Monday.
Gunfire at kills 2 men, wounds girl
PHILADELPHIA — Scores of shots were fired at a west Philadelphia street July 4 gathering, killing two men and wounding a teenage girl, authorities said.
Police said the 22- and 23-year-old men were pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center following the gunfire shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. A 16-year-old girl shot multiple times was taken to a hospital.
Deputy Commissioner Robin Wimberly told KYW-TV that the gunfire occurred during a gathering similar to a block party although streets weren’t blocked off. Police found scores of shell casings in the street, and investigators told reporters Monday that 100 shots or more may have been fired. WCAU-TV reported that bullet holes could be seen in nearby cars and buildings.
Neighbors said the sound of the fireworks going off made it difficult to tell where the gunfire was coming from. No arrests were immediately reported.
Two other men were killed in other shootings. Just before 2 a.m. Monday in a different part of west Philadelphia, a 21-year-old was shot and killed, police said. In north Philadelphia shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man was shot to death, police said.
Associated Press