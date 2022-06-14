State Briefs

Man gets 15 years in ATM blast

PHILADELPHIA — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in one of dozens of explosions of automated teller machines in Philadelphia during civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis two years ago.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that David Elmakayes, 26, of Philadelphia, was sentenced for using an explosive device to damage an ATM and for illegal possession of a firearm.

Authorities said the defendant was carrying three additional explosive devices and other weapons when he was arrested shortly after a cash machine in North Philadelphia was damaged on the night of June 3, 2020.

Philadelphia police said at the time that 50 cash machines were hit by explosives in the same week amid civil unrest across the nation after Floyd died in Minneapolis in May 2020 after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded for air.

U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said Tuesday the defendant “took advantage of a volatile situation" and could have injured many people, and she vowed to “aggressively prosecute" similar crimes. Former U.S. Attorney William McSwain said when the charges were filed that blowing up an ATM and illegal weapons possession weren't “acts of protest against perceived injustice."

