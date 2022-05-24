State Briefs

Student stabbed, prompting lockdown

COATESVILLE — A student at a high school near Philadelphia was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that prompted a lockdown at the school, authorities said.

Police were called to Coatesville Area Senior High School just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a student was reported with a slash-type wound to the shoulder, the Daily Local News of West Chester reported. Authorities later said he had been stabbed nine times and was rushed to a hospital.

School police and Caln Township police placed the school and all other buildings on the property on lockdown. Authorities said the assailant was believed to be no longer at the school, and police were investigating. Anyone with surveillance cameras near the school was asked to review their footage.

Officials said students were being dismissed for the day, with the substitute superintendent Rick Dunlap calling the school “an active crime scene" and citing the need to allow police “time and space" to complete their investigation.

Dunlap called it an “extremely upsetting incident” and said school officials will follow up with counseling for students and staff on Wednesday.

Female ex-officers win $1M bias verdict

PHILADELPHIA — Two former police officers whose gender discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit led Philadelphia’s police commissioner to resign have won a $1 million verdict against the city.

A federal jury on Tuesday found that Cpl. Audra McCowan and Patrol Officer Jennifer Allen endured a hostile work environment that included being put in undesirable jobs, with changing shifts, after they raised sexual harassment complaints. They each won $500,000.

McCowan, Allen's supervisor, alleged that former Commissioner Richard Ross failed to help because she had ended a romantic relationship with him in 2011. Ross denied engaging in any retaliation, but resigned, when the allegations surfaced in 2019, for what he called the good of the city.

The city then hired Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, the first Black woman to lead the department, to succeed him.

McCowan now works at a school for less than half her former pay, while Allen remains unable to work, according to their lawyer, Ian Bryson. A psychiatrist testified at the weeklong trial that both suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome from the 15 years each spent in the Philadelphia Police Department, he said.

The city, asked for a response, had no immediate comment on the verdict.

According to the lawsuit, male colleagues repeatedly touched Allen on the backside, made it difficult for her to breastfeed at work and allegedly tampered with breast milk stored in the office refrigerator. Some of those claims were dropped before the case went to the jury, Bryson said.

