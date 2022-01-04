State Briefs

Man to get hearing in student murder

PITTSBURGH — A man serving a life prison term in the 2017 slaying of a University of Pittsburgh student will get a hearing to try to persuade an appeals court that his attorney was ineffective.

Allegheny County prosecutors said Matthew Darby, now 25, used a claw hammer and two knives to kill 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet, his former girlfriend, in her off-campus apartment in October 2017. He was captured in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Darby pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with prosecutors agreeing not to seek the death penalty. They had said earlier that capital punishment would be justified, citing among other things Darby’s history of felony convictions involving violence or violent threats and the victim’s protection-from-abuse order against him.

The Tribune-Review reports that a judge had ordered a hearing on Darby’s bid to have his former attorney deemed ineffective, but that judge went on medical leave and a new judge rejected such a hearing. The state Superior Court on Monday sided with Darby and said the hearing should be held.

Darby’s new attorney, Joseph Hudak, said a first-degree murder plea should never have been allowed and he didn’t believe his client would ever have been sentenced to death in any case. He said he believed Darby was guilty of at most third-degree murder “and a jury might find him guilty of voluntary manslaughter.”

Mike Manko, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, said prosecutors are “confident of our position” since the defendant “pleaded guilty to a brutal crime that he obviously committed.” An attorney for the victim’s family said they believe the guilty plea and life sentence will remain intact.

Fire damages old roller coaster

CONNEAUT LAKE — A fire at a northwestern Pennsylvania amusement park has damaged a wooden roller coaster built more than eight decades ago.

WICU-TV says reports from Conneaut Lake Park late Tuesday afternoon indicated that a controlled burn near the carousel got out of hand. The fire spread to nearby buildings and structures, including part of the Blue Streak roller coaster, the station reported. No injuries were reported.

The coaster was built in 1937 and has been opened and closed a number of times over the years. It didn’t operate last year due to the need for a structural evaluation, officials said.

Conneaut Lake Park has operated as an amusement park since 1892, when it opened as Exposition Park, but has been closed a number of times during years of financial difficulty. The park didn’t operate in 2020 during the pandemic but reopened for a shortened season in July.

Accredited lab sought in ‘investigation’

HARRISBURG — Dominion Voting Systems has asked a court to restrict any inspection of its voting machines as part of what Republican lawmakers call a “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election to a laboratory that has specific credentials.

The Denver-based voting-system manufacturer filed paperwork in court Monday evening as Republican lawmakers move to inspect Dominion’s machines and software in southern Pennsylvania’s Fulton County using an unaccredited contractor that has no election experience.

In its court papers, Dominion requested an order requiring that any inspection be conducted by a federally accredited voting system test lab or a national laboratory used by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Fulton County heavily backed former President Donald Trump, whose baseless claims about election fraud in 2020’s presidential election have propelled Republican endeavors to search for fraud in states Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

A Commonwealth Court judge has separately given state and county officials until Jan. 10 to work out an agreed-upon set of rules for an inspection.

A lawyer representing Fulton County has said the Republican senator in charge of the “forensic investigation” wants to determine if the county’s voting system was the same equipment as was certified by the state of Pennsylvania for use in 2020’s election.

Fulton County is cooperating.

Dominion’s voting equipment has been at the center of conspiracy theories about the presidential election and it has filed defamation lawsuits against right-wing broadcasters and Trump allies.

Brobson takes oath as Supreme Court justice

HARRISBURG — A lower-court judge elected in November has taken the oath of office to become a justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Republican Kevin Brobson was sworn in on Monday in the high court’s Harrisburg courtroom. The oath was administered by Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt, who served with Brobson on Commonwealth Court.

Brobson won a squeaker of an election against Democrat Maria McLaughlin, prevailing by nearly 25,000 votes out of almost 2.8 million cast, or 50.45% to 49.55%.

He replaces fellow Republican Thomas Saylor, who reached the mandatory judicial retirement age of 75 last year. The court currently has five Democrats and two Republicans.

A ceremonial event had been scheduled for Friday but was postponed because of the pandemic.

Brobson is a Montoursville native who now lives in Dauphin County. He spent more than a decade on Commonwealth Court, including as its president judge, and has been a member of the state’s Judicial Conduct Board.

He is a graduate of Lycoming College and Widener University Law School.

