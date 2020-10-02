State Briefs

Driver shot in highway confrontation
PITTSBURGH — A confrontation involving drivers on a western Pennsylvania highway ended with a man being shot in the face, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 12:15 p.m. Friday on Banksville Road in Pittsburgh.
Authorities said a man driving a pickup truck tried running a car off the road, then crashed into the vehicle and shot the driver. A woman in the car also apparently suffered a graze wound, though her injury was not considered serious.
The pickup truck driver drove off after the shooting and remains at large.
The shooting was initially reported as a road rage incident, but authorities said it remains under investigation. Police said the three people involved apparently knew each other, though further details were not disclosed.
The names of the wounded man and injured woman were not released.
Ex-mayor sentenced to 7 yearsSCRANTON — The former mayor of Scranton, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Friday to seven years in federal prison on charges that he shook down businesses for bribes and campaign contributions.
Bill Courtright resigned last year as mayor of the city of 78,000 and pleaded guilty to bribery, extortion and conspiracy. Prosecutors said Courtright took bribes from a company that had a contract with the city to collect delinquent taxes and garbage fees.
Courtright must surrender to serve his prison sentence by Oct. 30, The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reported. U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion also ordered Courtright to pay a fine of $25,300.
Courtright told the judge Friday that he “betrayed” Scranton residents. “As hard as I try, I can’t give you an answer why I did what I did. I should have known better,” he said.
Courtright, 63, served as Scranton’s mayor from 2014 until 2019.
Associated Press
