State Briefs

Suspected Proud Boy arrested

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia man who prosecutors say is a self-identified Proud Boy faces criminal charges after allegedly threatening an antifascist researcher.

Detectives with the District Attorneys Office arrested Kyle Boell on Thursday four months after he allegedly sent harassing Twitter messages to a West Philadelphia community organizer who researches and exposes members of far-right organizations, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Boell has been charged with harassment and making terroristic threats. Boell did not have an attorney at the time of his arrest.

Nursing home program extended

HARRISBURG — Wolf administration officials said Thursday that Pennsylvania will extend a key feature of its response to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes, albeit on a scaled-down model after federal funding ran out in December.

The Regional Congregate Care Assistance Teams now will run through May, costing $6 million a month to support services such as testing, staffing and rapid response services for outbreaks, administration officials said. Some of that money is state aid that the Wolf administration expects to get reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.